Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,564 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PH opened at $680.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $603.37 and its 200 day moving average is $647.09. The company has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $564.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.