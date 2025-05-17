US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stake Lessened by Sessa Capital IM L.P.

Sessa Capital IM L.P. lowered its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,000 shares during the period. US Foods comprises approximately 1.0% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $26,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of USFD opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $76.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Report on USFD

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.