Roger Adsett Sells 7,482 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $507,354.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 138,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,466. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Roger Adsett sold 1,925 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $126,299.25.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $84.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insmed last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The business had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

