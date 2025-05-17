Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 191,688 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 147.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,688 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.38% of TD SYNNEX worth $37,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,707,000 after acquiring an additional 813,634 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,130. This trade represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,001 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.20. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

