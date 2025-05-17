Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,331 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,255,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $184.54 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.62.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.84%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

