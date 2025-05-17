Suvretta Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,028,000 after acquiring an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,004,000 after acquiring an additional 464,137 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,447,000 after acquiring an additional 115,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,722,000 after acquiring an additional 76,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $403.20 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.45 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

