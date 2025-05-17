Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Clorox by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Clorox by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $136.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.61%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.