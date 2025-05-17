Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $546,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.29%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

