Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $244,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,857,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after buying an additional 89,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $300.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.25 and a 200 day moving average of $336.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.74. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.