HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,434 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $229,320,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in HP by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,555,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $116,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,104 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $65,260,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $419,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $55,915,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

