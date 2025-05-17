Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 14,336 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of eBay by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 275,184 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,905 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 45,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $71.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Daiwa America raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $698,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,855,751.82. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,755 shares of company stock valued at $12,943,715. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

