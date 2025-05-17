Scientech Research LLC Sells 15,936 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Scientech Research LLC lowered its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,936 shares during the quarter. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ON from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $59.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

