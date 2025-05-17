CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,505,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 916,987 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.54% of CSX worth $339,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $780,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 471.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $178,259,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

