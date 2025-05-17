Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 240.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $523,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.21. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $4,593,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 17,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $1,623,709.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,709.62. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,867 shares of company stock worth $37,056,669 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

