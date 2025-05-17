Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,294 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Centene by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 2.9%

Centene stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

