Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 11,247 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,939 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS opened at $184.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.79.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

