AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Second Line Capital LLC

Second Line Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on T. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4%

T opened at $27.72 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $199.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

