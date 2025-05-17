Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Holdings Raised by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 13.4% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $48,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DUHP opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.