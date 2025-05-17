NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,714,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,570,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,864,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,082 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

