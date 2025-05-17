Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,725 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $110,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,777,000 after buying an additional 184,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 512,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,212,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.45.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.65. Owens Corning has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

