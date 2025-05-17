Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.01.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRO. UBS Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.85.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

