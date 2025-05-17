Sapience Investments LLC Acquires 33,508 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,508 shares during the period. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

