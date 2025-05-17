Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 25,001.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101,004 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.3% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinus LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 48,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 381,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,435,000 after buying an additional 40,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Walmart Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.63 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,607,751.66. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at $44,049,852.03. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,857 shares of company stock worth $12,444,743. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

