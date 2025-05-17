Scientech Research LLC Invests $1.25 Million in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $98.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

