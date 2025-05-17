Sculptor Capital LP Reduces Position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Sculptor Capital LP reduced its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Viking were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 883.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Viking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 186.05. Viking Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on Viking in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Viking from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Viking to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

