Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,233 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 53,883.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 6.2%

NYSE:UNH opened at $291.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 203,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This trade represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley purchased 86,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.