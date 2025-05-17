Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 398.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,990 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $934,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 724.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,999,000 after buying an additional 992,467 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3,149.2% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 35,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 503.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 22,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $52.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

