Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,155 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Illumina by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,648 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,712,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,345,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.