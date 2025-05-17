Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys New Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $108.98 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $695,093.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,587.54. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,113,369.45. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

