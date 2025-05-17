Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

RSG opened at $247.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.92 and a 52 week high of $253.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.93.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

