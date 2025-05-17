Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases New Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,701,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,547 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 4,406,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,415,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,304,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,999,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 632.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 501,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 433,388 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $92.77 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.35.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

