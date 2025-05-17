Redwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

