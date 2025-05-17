7,421 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Scientech Research LLC

Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises 0.4% of Scientech Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $230.42 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

