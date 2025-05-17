Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,125 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.72.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

