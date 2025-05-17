Select Equity Group L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,717 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Crane were worth $114,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crane by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Crane by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Crane by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $186.00 price target on shares of Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.20.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $178.05 on Friday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

