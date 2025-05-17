Sandia Investment Management LP Invests $1.42 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 3.3% of Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,453,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of AJG opened at $342.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $244.60 and a one year high of $350.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total value of $2,505,260.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,029,771.80. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

