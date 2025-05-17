Sandia Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Sandia Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nuvalent makes up 1.8% of Sandia Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuvalent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuvalent by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nuvalent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUVL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $73.32 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $2,118,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,541,404.52. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,981,820.46. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,150. 12.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nuvalent

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.