Sapience Investments LLC Sells 5,745 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sapience Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.52%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

