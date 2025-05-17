Sender Co & Partners Inc. Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 47,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. NIKE accounts for 3.3% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 60,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $63.13 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

