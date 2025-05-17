Sandia Investment Management LP Sells 12,500 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sandia Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Kenvue comprises about 1.1% of Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 616,292 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 860.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 232,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 208,092 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of KVUE opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KVUE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.