Select Equity Group L.P. Purchases 581,215 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,215 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $165,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Kirby by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Kirby Stock Up 1.1%

KEX opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $132.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $785.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.12 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Profile



Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

