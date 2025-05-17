Steinberg Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $807,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,076,000 after purchasing an additional 643,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,539,000 after purchasing an additional 350,634 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

