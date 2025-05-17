Sandia Investment Management LP Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Sandia Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKWD. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $242,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,987.20. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $502,116.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,116.63. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,592. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $63.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $328.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

