Salus Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Salus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.6% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,508,000. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $209.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.