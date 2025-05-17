Sagefield Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sagefield Capital LP raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 133.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,165 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 160,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

