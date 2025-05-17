Salus Financial Advisors LLC Takes $14.11 Million Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Salus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,000. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Salus Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.98% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

FENI opened at $31.77 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

