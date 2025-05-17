MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Holdings Raised by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $22,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,789,000 after purchasing an additional 530,620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 26.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 3,444.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 292,226 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 246,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after buying an additional 46,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $90.66 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.29. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. The trade was a 11.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $25,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,324.64. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

