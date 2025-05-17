Salus Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Salus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.3% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,806,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $191.58 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.