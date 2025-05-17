Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Roku by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Roku by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,632,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 505.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Roku by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 864,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 589,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $561,913.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $577,485. This represents a 49.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $153,166.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $583,092.16. This trade represents a 20.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,112. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Up 1.9%

ROKU opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 2.06. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

