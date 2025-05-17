Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Holdings Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,258 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $26,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3,552.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Primoris Services stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.28. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,868.64. The trade was a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,623.60. The trade was a 56.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

